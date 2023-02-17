type here...
Subscribe
GhPageLifestyleMoment man surprises his girlfriend with a car but finds another man...
Lifestyle

Moment man surprises his girlfriend with a car but finds another man in her room and drives away

By Armani Brooklyn
Moment man surprised his girlfriend with a car but found another man in her room and drove away
- Advertisement -


In the short clip published on most of the pages of Instagram bloggers, shared on the lady was surprised with the car as part of the recently-ended Valentine’s Day celebration.


However, as the man got there he unexpectedly found another gentleman in a cosy position with his girlfriend which got him pissed off.

READ ALSO: My girlfriend is insisting I give her my 3 months’ allowance or else she’ll break up with me – NSS personnel cries

Moment man surprised his girlfriend with a car but found another man in her room and drove away


As seen in the footage which has since gone rife, the lady tried to stop her boyfriend who came to surprise her while referring to the other man who was in the background as ‘baby’.


She tried everything including standing in the way of the moving car but nothing she did was enough to stop her angry boyfriend from getting away with his car.

The lady will live to regret the decision of allowing her side guy to pay her a visit on that fateful day.

Now, she didn’t only lose her caring-rich boyfriend but also lost a property gift in addition.

READ ALSO: Nurse commits suicide after girlfriend allegedly threatens to leave him

@orekiscfr

It happened today… what do women want. #caughtoncamera #nigeria #trendingvideo

? original sound – OrekisCfr

READ ALSO: Shock as woman receives Valentine’s gift from her late husband

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Friday, February 17, 2023
    Accra
    haze
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    42 %
    2.2mph
    6 %
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    88 °
    Sun
    85 °
    Mon
    86 °
    Tue
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News