Celebrated media personality, Yvonne Nelson has threatened to legal actions against Neat FM’s Ola Micheal and Mona Gucci for defaming her by claiming she’s a slay queen on live radio.

The actress, following the lead of Nana Aba Anamoah, is not taking chances for anyone to soil her hard-earned reputation for their own selfish gains or popularity.

Recall, Mona Gucci during a live radio interview at Neat FM with Ola Micheal listed out some names.

The names she mentioned were those she tagged as big-time slay queens in Ghana. Yvonne Nelson’s name appeared in the list together with some top other female celebrities.

The actress and her lawyers acted right after hearing the defamation statements made by Mona Gucci on Neat FM’s platform.

Attorneys of the decorated screen goddess wrote to Neat Fm and Mona Gucci asking each to retract their statements, which has been done by Neat Fm led by host Ola Micheal but yet to be done by Mona Gucci.

In a post by Yvonne Nelson sighted online, it’s stated that her lawyers are going to proceed on Mona Gucci and went ahead to issue stern warn to any media house that will drag her brand into the mud won’t be spared as well.

See Yvonne Nelson’s post below;

Mona Gucci on the hand, after receiving the information about Yvonne’s plans to sue her for defamation quickly took to social media to hit back at her raining heaps of serious insults on the actress

Mona Gucci in her post shared on her Instagram page told Yvonne Nelson she’s ready to go to court and reveal all her history since from the first day she met her(i.e secrets of her from Central University to New York).

On the issue of apologizing to the actress, Mona Gucci said that she would never do because she said nothing wrong with what she said and the thought of her (Yvonne) seeking for retraction of words and apology makes her laugh in block letters.

See Mona Gucci’s post below;