Mzbel has forcefully invited herself into Afia Schwar’s ongoing beef with Chairman Wontumi that took a different turn two days after the comedienne invoked curses on the NPP bigwig.

After Afia Shcwar shared her “duabo’ video on the internet, a lot of Ghanaians mocked and berated her for moving extraordinarily mad because we are know she can behave like a buffon sometime but she went beyond her limits.

The matter is still on fire on the internet because Chairman Wontumi and Lawyer Maurice Ampaw who were targeted in Afia Schwar’s ‘duabo’ are yet to speak on the brouhaha.

Amidst the controversy, Mzbel who is a known arch-rival has shared a video fo herself purposely to mock Afia Schwar.

In this video, Mzbel can be see with a bottle of schnapp and some eggs deliberating on why all the curses she has invoked on her enemies are yet to work.

According to Mzbel, she has come to the realization that her curses don’t work because of the tiles she strikes the eggs against and pour the schnapp on while cursing her enemies.

Apparently, Afia Schwar also did the same thing in her duabo video so this is a clear jab at her.

Mzbel was smart enough not to mention Afia Schwar’s name but we all know this shade is for her once-upon a time bestfriend.

Kindly watch the video below to know more…

Afia Schwar won’t spare Mzbel for falling into her trap. As a bellicose, she will hit back at Mzbel in her net video and that will rekindle their long standing beef once again.