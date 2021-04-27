- Advertisement -

Television host, fetish priestess and now evangelist Patricia Asieduaa popularly known as Nana Agradaa is asking for forgiveness from people she offended– when she was in the ‘world’.

Speaking after her arrest, in a press conference which took place today, Tuesday 27th April 2021, she detailed how she got saved by Christ whiles behind bars.

She got baptised during the Easter holidays but faced many tribulations thereafter and had to run to her pastor for guidance.

She said, it was after her arrest and when she landed in cells she realised the time is up for her to finally give her whole life to Christ.

“I pleaded with God to help me and if he does, I told myself I will give my whole life to do the word of God.” She stated

She continued that, she met gospel musicians, Omane Acheampong and Great Ampong, at the forecourt of the National security office when she was being taken to court – which they told her that God has sent them to her– to forgive her sins she has committed against them and tell her to finally giver her life to Him.

She claimed it was after she was granted bail she decided to stop doing the work as a fetish priestess and finally do the work of God.

She stated that, she now prefers to be called Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng and not Nana Agradaa.

Moreover, she mentioned some notable names of people she has offended and apologised to them.

“Whoever I offended when I was in the world, I know Jesus has saved me and has forgiven my sins. So I am begging whoever I spoke against, when I was practising fetishism and when I was in the world to have mercy on me and forgive me.” She said.

“Senior pastors like Opambour, Prophet Oduro, Omane Acheampong and co should forgive me and have mercy upon me. All those I lied against should forgive me.”She added.

Patricia Asieduaa, the owner of satellite television channel Thunder TV, was arrested after the station was found to be operating illegally.

A raid by a joint team of Police and National Security Intelligence Operatives, in collaboration with the National Communications Authority on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the premises of the satellite television stations; Thunder TV and Ice1 TV for illegally transmitting without licenses, at Kasoa in the Central Region.

The arrest of the popular television fetish priestess was confirmed by the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful in a Facebook post.