Nana Ama Mcbrown could’ve landed in Jail for kissing her daughter – Rachel Appoh

The former gender minister, Rachel Nana Adwoa Appoh claims Nana Ama Mcbrown could have also been in jail for kissing her daughter.

Rachel linking Nana Ama Mcbrown’s incident to that of Akuapem Poloo’s 90 days sentencing said the fact that the former was not picked up for such a conduct does not mean the law do not work in the country, Ghana.

The former minister continued that, it is high time parents stop thinking they can do whatever they like to their children and get away with it.

“As a manager who manages an artiste, you have to make sure you prevent Akuapem Poloo from going to jail. Initially, she was even rude when the director called her, claiming it’s the mother who has given birth to her child and only took a picture.” Rachel Nana Adwoa Appoh said.

“You think there are no laws in Ghana. Even the Mcbrown’s could have landed her in jail. The way she kissed her daughter? Yea. If someone hasn’t picked you up, you might think the laws in Ghana do not work.”She continued.

One can recollect, Nana Ama Mcbrown became the topic for discussion in Ghana and even on international media for tongue kissing her then one-year-old daughter during her birthday.

In fact, she was subjected to public scrutiny.

Akuapem Poloo known in real life as Rosemond Brown on Friday 16th April 2021 was sentenced to 90 days( 3 months ) jail for publication of obscene material and other counts.