type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentNana Ama Mcbrown is bigger than UTV - Oboy Siki states
Entertainment

Nana Ama Mcbrown is bigger than UTV – Oboy Siki states

By Armani Brooklyn
Nana Ama Mcbrown is bigger than UTV - Oboy Siki states
- Advertisement -

The move has witnessed some staff of Despite Media describing McBrown as ungrateful with others claiming that her former employers groomed her in being a better television presenter.

The notable people at Despite Media who are currently championing the ungrateful mantra on social media are Ola Michael, Abena Moet and Kwame Nkrumah Tikese.

READ ALSO: A Plus speaks about Mcbrown’s exit at UTV; Blasts Ola Michael and Kwame Nkrumah Tikese

Reacting to these claims from Ola Michael and his squad, Oboy Siki has slammed them to shut up with their empty talks because their argument holds no substance.

Nana Ama McbrownNana Ama McBrown
Nana Ama McBrown

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Alexis De Godson, Oboy Siki who is noted for his contentious nature strongly insisted that Nana Ama Mcbrown is bigger than UTV.

He submitted that it was even Nana Ama Mcbrown who made UTV popular because before she started working with UTV, the television station was not popular.

The actor who has spent over 3 decades in the movie industry added that Nana Ama Mcbrown was a known star before joining UTV hence the talks that Despite Media made her a known brand should be dismissed.

READ ALSO: Nana Ama McBrown is ungrateful – Ola Micheal

In the course of the interview, Oboy Siki also claimed that Nana Ama Mcbrown was working in a ‘danger zone’ because of her pundits, Kwame A Plus and Bulldog who normally landed her in trouble because of their utterances.

Meanwhile, Nana Ama Mcbrown has exclusively revealed why she left UTV during an exclusive interview with Johnny Hughes 3FM earlier yesterday.

McBrown further detailed what led to her absence from United Showbiz as well as matters that influenced her decision to call it quits.

“I told my previous employers that I wanted to hold on from December. Let’s think of something new to do, that’s what I said to them. I was expecting them to call and say come let’s think about what is new.

READ ALSO: Nana Ama McBrown is ungrateful – Ola Micheal

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, March 15, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    90 ° F
    90 °
    90 °
    66 %
    4.8mph
    20 %
    Wed
    88 °
    Thu
    88 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News