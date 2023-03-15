- Advertisement -

Controversial Ghanaian actor, Oboy Siki has waded into the trending discussion on social media concerning Nana Ama Mcbrown’s exit from UTV to ONUA TV.

The move has witnessed some staff of Despite Media describing McBrown as ungrateful with others claiming that her former employers groomed her in being a better television presenter.

The notable people at Despite Media who are currently championing the ungrateful mantra on social media are Ola Michael, Abena Moet and Kwame Nkrumah Tikese.

Reacting to these claims from Ola Michael and his squad, Oboy Siki has slammed them to shut up with their empty talks because their argument holds no substance.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Alexis De Godson, Oboy Siki who is noted for his contentious nature strongly insisted that Nana Ama Mcbrown is bigger than UTV.

He submitted that it was even Nana Ama Mcbrown who made UTV popular because before she started working with UTV, the television station was not popular.

The actor who has spent over 3 decades in the movie industry added that Nana Ama Mcbrown was a known star before joining UTV hence the talks that Despite Media made her a known brand should be dismissed.

In the course of the interview, Oboy Siki also claimed that Nana Ama Mcbrown was working in a ‘danger zone’ because of her pundits, Kwame A Plus and Bulldog who normally landed her in trouble because of their utterances.

Meanwhile, Nana Ama Mcbrown has exclusively revealed why she left UTV during an exclusive interview with Johnny Hughes 3FM earlier yesterday.

McBrown further detailed what led to her absence from United Showbiz as well as matters that influenced her decision to call it quits.

“I told my previous employers that I wanted to hold on from December. Let’s think of something new to do, that’s what I said to them. I was expecting them to call and say come let’s think about what is new.

