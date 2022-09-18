- Advertisement -

Singer, Nii Funny, has finally apologized to Ga women for describing them as lazy beggars who solely depend on men to survive.

In the course of an interview with award-winning broadcast journalist Ansah-Addo Halifax on OKAY FM, Nii Funny disclosed why he married an American instead of a fellow countrywoman, specifically a Ga Native.

According to him, his experiences with the Ga women were not the best and they liked begging.

After his comments went viral on the local digital space, Nii Funny was brutally roasted by social media users for disrespecting the same people who helped pushed his talent when he was an underground musician.

After a sober reflection, Nii Funny has rendered an unqualified apology to Ga women in a new press statement that has been spotted on his social media handles.

Nii Funny’s full apology statement reads;

n a recent interview to promote my ‘No Supa’ track, I shared a personal sad experience I have had with a few Ga girls.

Unfortunately news headlines on that discussion generalized my comments to mean an attack on all Ga women. That cannot be what I said and the context of my comments.

I cannot damage the reputation of all Ga women. I know and I have read of several illustrious Ga women in all sectors of development from commerce to religion to politics to global leadership to invention and several Ga mothers who are the bread winners of their homes: Ga women of repute, worthy of emulation.

I am sorry for the impression created. That was not the import of my message in the context I spoke about my sad experience.

I am not against Ga women, I am an offspring of an eminent Ga woman and I have a sweet Ga daughter who would grow into a great Ga woman.

I am sorry for any impressions of disrespect, disregard and disdain whatsoever from me.

I love and respect our Ga women.

