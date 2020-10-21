Celebs who are asking Nana Addo to speak on #EndSars brutalities are ignorant- NPP’s Afia Akoto

The Deputy CEO of MASLOC, Afia Akoto has hit back at celebrities and other Ghanaians calling on the ECOWAS chairman, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo to address the ongoing brutalities against the youth in Nigeria.

According to Afia Akoto, those celebrities and people are just ignorant and to her, it’s just sad that they are “exposing their ignorance to the world”.

Afia Akoto explained that Nana Addo who is also the president of Ghana is the head of a body which is the ECOWAS so he can’t just go out and run a one-man show on social media.

Besides, Afia Akoto claims Nana Addo lead ECOWAS is working behind the scenes and they won’t put everything they do on social media.

Afia Akoto posted on Facebook:

I have seen some celebrities posting and asking President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to say something. Please let me ask these celebrities ooo. Who told them it is through social media that issues of this nature get resolved. Or you want daily accounts on what he is doing as Ecowas chairperson.

And please, he is the Ecowas Chairman meaning he chairs “a body” so he cannot be issuing statements like he is running a “one-man Facebook business” wai… Respectfully, stop exposing your ignorance here and shut up if you can’t add up.

What you can do is to keep praying for our brothers and sisters and ECOWAS leaders to quickly resolve this and not just seek unnecessary attention at this time. Silence is indeed golden. Kindly tag them or copy them.

Afia Akoto blasts celebrities

Yvonne Nelson, Lydia Forson, Nana Aba Anamoah, Kwame A-Plus, Bulldog, and many other people have joined the calls for Nana Addo to address the Nigeria police brutalities.

Irrespective of their differences, Nigerian have come together to fight police brutalities against mainly the youth in the country. The crimes are being committed by the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigerian police service tasked to prevent robberies in the country.

According to the citizens, the SARS are rather robbing the people with impunity. They have even killed many people at no provocation.

When they called on the government to disband the Taskforce, it simply rebranded to SWAT with the same people still handling affairs.

There are new reports that the police and military have opened fire on protestors in Lekki, Lagos, and many other states in Nigeria killing many people unprovoked. Yet still, their president, Buhari is silent.