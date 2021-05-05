type here...
NPP’s Frank Annor Dompreh describes the #FixTheCountry campaign as ‘nonsense’

By Mr. Tabernacle
The Nsawam Adoagyiri MP, Frank Annoh Dompreh has described the #FixTheCountry-a call on the government of Ghana to provide the necessities for Ghanaians- as ‘gyimie’ which means nonsense. 

#FixTheCountry has been trending on social media for days now intending to call on the current leadership of the country to fix the mess and hardship being experienced in the country.

According to the Chief Whip for the NPP caucus, there’s a great need for people to get themselves fixed before calling on the government to fix the country. He made these comments via a post.

The politician outlined some key factors he thinks the subjects should take a look at that in one way or the other affecting the growth and development of the nation. 

He pointed out the fact that citizens don’t pay taxes, enjoy illegal connections, etc all have negative effects on the country.

Check out his post on social media;

MeanwhilePaul Adom Otchere and Nana Aba Anamoah have engaged in serious banter over the trending #Fixthecountry mantra.    

Source:GHPAGE

