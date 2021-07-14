- Advertisement -

The leader of the Revelation Church International, Pastor Gabriel Ibe, who reportedly converted popular socialite Moesha Boduong has reacted after coming under serious attacks from Ayisha Modi.

In a live video on social media, Ayisha Modi claimed that the preacher allegedly asked Moesha to sell all her properties and donate the money to the church. She further alleged that Mr Ibe is also keeping Moesha Buduong against her will for reasons best known to him.

After bringing all these development to light, she issued a stern warning to the pastor asking him to do the needful and release Moesha Bodoung within a 24-hour ultimatum else she would expose his deeds.

Well, Pastor Ibe decided to post a cryptic message on his Instagram page a few hours after Ayisha Modi’s threat against him.

In the post, he showed gratitude to Jesus Christ for everything He has done for him.

“My KING, My LORD, My SAVIOUR, My ALL, JESUS CHRIST!…I just want to thank you for who you are, what you do and how much of your love that flows through me.”

He also thanked Jesus Christ for having His DNA in his spirit.

“Deeply grateful that you chose me as one of your dear son’s, thank you Father for the DNA of your Spirit that is in me. I stand as a brand plucked out of the fire, the Lion of the tribe of Judah gave birth to me and GRACE made me before I was born. THANK YOU LORD JESUS!” he concluded.

From all indications, it appears Pastor Gabriel Ibe is telling Ayisha Modi that nothing she says or does will get to him because he is the Lord’s chosen one.

Ayisha Modi issues stern warning to pastor over Moesha Boduong

Ayisha, in a live video, indicated that Pastor Gabriel is the cause behind Moesha’s predicament and suicidal thoughts.

According to Ayisha, the self-acclaimed man of God is bent on destroying the actress adding that such an act will not happen under her watch.

“We are giving you less than 24 hours to bring Moesha back. I am her godmother and I will not sit down and watch you destroy the life of Moesha. Whatever you are doing to Moesha, I have seen it so release the girl. You made her sell all her properties and also gave her spell oil to drink, I know about it. Enough is enough, release the girl or else I will expose you”, Ayisha threatened.

