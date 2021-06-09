- Advertisement -

GhPage reported not long ago about a popular lesbian on social media who has been drugged and raped by some boys for two days. The lady who just passed through this ordeal is called Elladeevah Ellios.

According to the young lady, the boys also recorded her during the two days she was kept captive by her kidnappers who took turns raping her.

As of the time of this report, Elladeevah Ellios is at the Cantonment Police Hospital where she is receiving treatments surrounded by loved ones.

Sharing the news of her rape, the young lady wrote:

“I was recorded, drugged, and raped for 2 good days!! Current location Cantonment Police Hospital. I need all the support I can get ?????. My life has come to an end, I want to die”

While we sympathize with Elladeevah Ellios for what she has gone through, below are some pictures of the beautiful lady who is originally from Nigeria.

Social media users have been sharing their views on what transpired. Whiles some are calling on the police to deal swiftly with the perpetrators, others find the rapists’ action justified.

Below are some reactions:

Fredrick Omar Epps: Am strongly against rape. But as for this one di333 the niggas force waaa. The rapists are rather trying to heal and make her desist from that stupid and devilish act. Another rape will get her brain ? back to factory settings. Man needs to fight evil with another form of evil in certain battles to make things right.

Florence Osei: And people are rejoicing over this? It doesn’t matter her sexuality. Someone was abused painfully like this and you are happy? Whoever rejoiced over this should bow his/her head in shame!

Abdul Razak Rodriguez: Is not a rape; They were just healing her from such a stupid attitude

Krah Quame Julius: They’ve healed a great disease on this earth. The boys who raped must be given gold medals. Kudos brothers