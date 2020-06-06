- Advertisement -

Former Adom TV presenter Nana Yaa Brefo has been making the news lately ever since her interview with Nana Ama Mcbrown.

Many even attributed that interview as the main reason why she resigned from her position.

Since becoming a public figure, the broadcast journalist has been able to keep her family matter private from the public until now.

In a recent interview, when she was questioned about her relationship status, revealed she was married and her husband is a Ghanaian but based in the US.

She explained that was her fourth marriage because her previous marriages failed because of her job as a media practitioner.

Days down the line, photos of her husband has surfaced and he has been identified as one Joseph Nii Otto Larkai.

In the post sighted, it is said that Joseph has an undergraduate degree in Marketing from Central University but flew out of the country to pursue other courses in the US.

Check out some photos of the two enjoying themselves

Nana Yaa Brefo and husband

