Photos of Frank Naro’s married sugar mummy he chopped, slapped and took an iPhone 12 from

The local digital space has been sent into a whirlwind as Kumawood actor and musician, Frank Naro has found himself at the center of a brewing controversy involving an alleged extramarital affair.



At the moment, discussions surrounding Frank Naro’s purported involvement with a married woman has ignited debates about relationships, transparency, and the ever-watchful eye of the public.

According to the circulating rumors, Frank Naro was involved in a romantic affair with a married Ghanaian-born US-based woman named Maame Konadu.



The alleged affair came to light when Maame Konadu told a friend about her affair with the star.

According to reports, Frank Naro and Maame Konadu began their affair during the actor-cum-musician’s visit to the United States last year for a show.



As alleged, Maame Konadu concealed her marital status and convinced Frank Naro to believe that she was single.

The two went to sleep in a hotel and it was only after the intimate encounter that Frank Naro purportedly learned about Maame Konadu’s marital commitment – leaving him stunned and facing a moral dilemma.

In an attempt to maintain the secrecy of their affair and shield it from the prying eyes of the public, Maame Konadu is alleged to have gifted Frank Naro an iPhone 12.

However, Maame Konadu has dismissed the reports and categorically stated that she hasn’t bought an iPhone 12 for Frank Naro.

Below is a picture of Maame Konadu who has fast become an internet sensation…

