Piesie Esther replies Empress Gifty for mocking her after losing VGMA Artiste of the Year award

Piesie Esther has responded to Empress Gifty for trolling her after she lost the much-anticipated opportunity to be crowned Artiste of the Year at the just-ended 24th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

The gospel musician swept away two awards for Best Gospel Artiste and Best Song of the Year on the night. But that didn’t seem complete without the ultimate prize as Black Sherif was named the overall best after coming top of his competitors.

He beat competition from Piesie Esther as well as King Promise, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Joe Mettle, Camidoh and KiDi.

Following the disappointing outcome, Empress Gifty was quick to poke fun at her colleague in a post she made on her Facebook page.

“I need a new TABLE tomorrow,” she wrote, making a subtle reference to the “Table of Men” – a group that was formed to rally support for Piesie Esther ahead of the awards night.

George Quaye, a former Public Relations Officer of the awards, who earlier accused the gospel music community of going to desperate lengths to influence the Academy and Board Members also trolled Pieseie for losing out on the big prize.

Their reactions all pointed to the fact that despite frantic efforts by the “Table of Men” to sway the voting process in favour of their preferred artiste, they failed woefully as the “table got shuttered”.

But in response to the post-VGMA commentaries, Piesie Esther hit back saying the “Table is still standing rock solid”.

“The table is still very strong, it can never be broken. It’s built on a rock,” she reiterated.

Watch the full video for her reaction below

