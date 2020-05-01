Rare footage of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah lying in State hit social media

- Advertisement -

Rare videos have emerged of Ghana’s Dr. Kwame Nkrumah lying in state on Saturday, May 13, 1972, during his funeral ceremony in Conakry, Guinea.

In one of the video clips, his wife, Fathia Nkrumah, was captured attired in black and in a solemn mood.

Also Read: Change Kotoka airport to Kwame Nkrumah Airport or else Ghana will not know peace-Sonnie Badu

Ghana’s first president, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah died in Bucharest, Romania on April 27, 1972, after six years of exile in Guinea after he was ousted through a military coup launched by the National Liberation Council (NLC).

Kwame Nkrumah led the country to attain independence from British colonial rule.

He played pivotal role in the formation of the African Union (A.U) previously called the Organization of African Unity (O.A.U) and led Ghana to independence in 1957.

Also Read: Mugabe Maase fires Vim Lady & Kwame Nkrumah Tikese for talking against NDC

Watch the videos below:

Also Read: Unseen photos of Princess Fathia, granddaughter of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah

President Kwame Nkrumah was unconstitutionally ousted from office through a military coup with the code name ”Operation Cold Chop” launched by the National Liberation Council (NLC) on February 24, 1966.

He was in Peking, now Beijing, en route to the Vietnamese capital, Hanoi, to contribute to efforts to end the American war in Vietnam.

After he was ousted, Kwame Nkrumah arrived in Conakry, Guinea upon the invitation of Sekou Toure. On April 27, 1972, Kwame Nkrumah died of cancer while in Bucharest, Romania.

Also Read: Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah shouldn’t have fought for Ghana’s independence – Shatta Wale

His death was announced by President Seim Toure of Guinea, one of the militant nationalists who was a close friend of Nkrumah.

Several African Heads of State and the representatives of 25 other countries paid their last tributes to Ghana’s former president, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, on Saturday, May 13, 1972 after a funeral ceremony was held in Conakry, the Guinean capital.

Three separate funerals were held for Osagyefo in Guinea on May 1, 1972, Accra, and Nkroful in July 1972.