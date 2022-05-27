- Advertisement -

Kumawood actress Sandra Sarfo Ababio has taken to social media to subtly respond to the wild allegations by Lil Win’s ex-wife Patricia Afriyie, for being the reason for the collapse of their marriage.

The estranged wife of the comic actor – real name Kwadwo Nkansah – in a recent interview monitored by GHPage claimed that Sandra was sleeping with the actor while they were still married.

Pat further accused Sandra Ababio of being a witch and was very happy that Lilwin didn’t marry her.

“That witch Sandra was the one who came in between me and Lilwin. She destroyed my marriage. If she claims not to have had anything to do with Kwadwo then she should be ready to swear on that. We can provide her with eggs to do that.

“There have been times I saw Sandra’s nude pictures on Kwadwo’s phone. At that time, I tried to find a way to access to the naked pictures but I couldn’t. I wasn’t using a phone at that time because Kwadwo banned me from using it.”

But in what looks like a response to all that has happened so far, Sandra Ababio in an Instagram post has asserted that everyone has a story.

According to her, it is wrong to judge people from afar without knowing the entire truth rumours peddled about them.

“Acceptance is a powerful antidote to avoidance. It requires acknowledging troubling emotions, without judging or taking action to counteract them. And that’s what innocence is. It’s simple and trusting like a child, not judgmental and committed to one narrow point of view.. Every single person on the planet has a story. Don’t judge people before you truly know them, or knowing the truth!! The truth might surprise YOU!”

As we have already reported, Lil Win has shared a self-made video of himself responding to the issue.

In this video, the actor denies the claims of sleeping with Sandra by emphatically stating that it’s a planned smear campaign against him.

According to Lil Win, this is not the first people have tried to bring him down but he has been able to pass throw the storms and emerged victorious all the time.

It’s still not clear when the dust on this whole drama with settle for good.