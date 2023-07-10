Sarkodie hints at dissing Yvonne Nelson again but…

- Advertisement -

Sarkodie has publicly revealed his earlier stealth intentions of dissing Yvonne Nelson for the second time while reacting to Kwame Sefa Kayi’s birthday message to him.

Ace broadcast journalist Kwami Sefa Kayi today [Monday 10 July 2023] sent out a birthday message to Sarkodie as the rapper turns a year old.

Interestingly, the birthday shout-out which was done on his “Kokrokoo” morning show on Peace FM carried a word of advice to the musician who was recently in the news over his estranged relationship with actress Yvonne Nelson.

The drama stoked by Yvonne’s memoir, in which she claimed Sarkodie forced her to commit an abortion, saw the rapper going into the booth to reply to her with distasteful words in a song he titled Try Me.

On that score, Mr Kayi, who is touted as ‘Chairman General’ of morning shows in Ghana, advised Sarkodie to be on his best behaviour and stay away from negativity.

He hilariously also urged the rapper not to release songs that are derogatory as an attempt to respond to his detractors, making a thinly veiled reference to his response to Yvonne Nelson.

Reacting to Kwame Sefa Kayi’s birthday message, Sarkodie disclosed that had advanced plans to drop another diss song and he even gave the award-winning broadcaster a ‘shout out’ in the song.

He additionally disclosed that he has cancelled the plans of releasing the song due to the critical advice from Sefa-Kayi.

Chairman general baakop3 wo kasa p3 final ! Anka baako bii ba wo din womu but wakayi de3 lol !! Bless you my bossI appreciate you

Chairman general baakop3 wo kasa p3 final ! Anka baako bii ba wo din womu but wakayi de3 lol !! Bless you my boss ?? I appreciate you https://t.co/WHYsHHzjTU — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) July 10, 2023

