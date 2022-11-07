type here...
Shatta Wale dashes Baby Island a bundle of cash

By Armani Brooklyn
The ‘money man’ Shatta Wale has caused a massive stir on the internet after dashing Medikal’s daughter Baby Island a handle of cash after gifting her father a brand new BMW X6.

Last Saturday, Shatta Wale paid Medikal a surprise visit and in the course, dashed him a brand new BMW X6.

READ ALSO: Shatta Wale surprises Medikal with a brand-new car

A video that surfaced on social media showed how Medikal and his wife Fella Makafui warmly received Shatta’s gift as they beamed with smiles when Medikal was handed the wonderful gift.

Baby Island wasn’t left out of the donation exercise because she also received a bundle of cash from the Dancehall King.

After receiving the bundle of cash from Shatta, she headed straight to sit inside her toy car.

Initially, didn’t want to take the money from Shatta but she was later encouraged by her mum to take the money, and she quickly did.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Ghanaians advise Medikal to return the car Shatta Wale has gifted him

In the wake of all these, some concerned fans have strongly warned Medikal and Fella not to reveal any secret to Shatta Wale as the musician is noted to have loose lips when he falls out with his friends.

    Source:Ghpage

