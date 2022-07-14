- Advertisement -

African Dancehall King, Shatta Wale has finally broken silence on his mother’s reported romantic affair with veteran actor Kofi Adjorlolo.

Just about a week ago, rumours went viral on the internet that popular Ghanaian actor Kofi Adjorlolo is planning to wed Shatta Wale’s mother.

Kofi Adjorlolo and Shatta Mama confirmed their love for one another and their readiness to walk down the aisle together during an exclusive interview with Hot FM.

Shatta Wale has eventually commented on the lovey-dovey issue and according to him, he has no problem with his mother if she has advanced plans to marry the actor.

Speaking in an exclusive interview on HITZ FM earlier this morning, the “Bullet Proof” hitmaker disclosed that he will be very happy and even perform at the wedding event.

In his own words;

“If Kofi Adjorlolo wants to marry my mother, that’s cool. He has every right to move to her. Kofi Adjorlolo is like Denzel Washington.“

Shatta Wale also bragged in the course of the interview that he has 5 mansions and numerous cars so he always finds it funny when some trolls on the internet call him a “broke artiste”