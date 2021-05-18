The heavily endowed Date Rush lady who got Ghanaians talking on the last episode of the show, Shemima Brown has landed in water after her alleged husband of many years surfaced on social media to expose her.

According to Seidu, the alleged husband of Shemima Akua Adams, they have been married for several years and even have a 6 years old son together. The so is called Swab Alanga.

Seidu speaking in a short video revealed he brought Shemima from the Northern parts of Ghana to Accra and he is legally married to her not just a baby daddy-baby mama issue.

He explained that he had a small misunderstanding with Shemima and out of anger, Shemima traveled to the north.

Even after she came back, he still takes care of her and their child so he is shocked Shemima went on TV to look for a boyfriend.

Watch the video below

On the Date Rush aired on Sunday, 5th May 2021 on TV3, a beautiful heavily endowed lady with gargantuan booty came on the show to look for love.

She claimed her last relationship broke because she was unknowingly dating a married man. But she went her way when the wife of the man confronted her. She was called Shemima.

On the show, Shemima finally settled for Ali, one of the guys on the Date Rush. Shemima who now goes by the name Shemima Brown is yet to react to the news.