type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsWatch: Soldier murdered in Ashaiman laid to rest
News

Watch: Soldier murdered in Ashaiman laid to rest

By Kweku Derrick
soldier laid to rest
- Advertisement -

The mortal remains of the 21-year-old soldier who was murdered in Taifa, a suburb of Ashaiman, have been laid to rest at the military cemetery in Accra.

Sheriff Imoro was found in a pool of blood after unknown attackers allegedly stabbed him to death in the early hours of Saturday, March 4, 2023.

The body was prepared for burial at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra on Thursday morning.

It was an emotional morning as military officers could not hide their human side as they gave their 21-year-old colleague his last walk.

The National Chief Imam, Sheik Osman Nuhu Sharubutu prayed for his soul after some Islamic rituals.

Below is a video from the burial grounds

Subscribe to watch new videos

The late Sherrif, a trumpeter with the Ghana Armed Forces Band stationed at Sunyani in the Bono Region, was attacked and killed on his way home.

In the last three weeks, he has been in Accra for a military course and had been visiting his parents in Ashaiman every Friday.

According to sources, he was returning from his girlfriend’s house in Taifa and heading towards his residence at Zongo-Laka in Ashaiman Saturday dawn when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Though he was carrying a laptop and other electronic gadgets the attackers made away with only his iPhone.

Heavily armed soldiers stormed parts of Ashaiman on Tuesday dawn and brutalized any resident they could set their eyes on. Their invasion of the community was aimed at fishing out killers of their colleague.

Subscribe to watch new videos

Meanwhile, the mother of the late soldier has disputed reports of her son visiting his girlfriend as she insists he was not dating.

In an interview with Angel FM, Madam Afia Kyerea explained that her late son fell sick last Wednesday and had sought permission from his superiors to come home to treat himself.

Subscribe to watch new videos

So she was expecting him to arrive home last Saturday but earlier that morning, one of Sherif’s friends had earlier come to their house to inquire about his friend.

She tried reaching him on phone but all the attempts were unsuccessful which made her very worried.

YOU MAY ALSO READ:

    Source:GHPage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, March 9, 2023
    Accra
    few clouds
    86.1 ° F
    86.1 °
    86.1 °
    66 %
    3mph
    18 %
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    85 °
    Mon
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News