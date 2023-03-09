- Advertisement -

The mortal remains of the 21-year-old soldier who was murdered in Taifa, a suburb of Ashaiman, have been laid to rest at the military cemetery in Accra.

Sheriff Imoro was found in a pool of blood after unknown attackers allegedly stabbed him to death in the early hours of Saturday, March 4, 2023.

The body was prepared for burial at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra on Thursday morning.

It was an emotional morning as military officers could not hide their human side as they gave their 21-year-old colleague his last walk.

The National Chief Imam, Sheik Osman Nuhu Sharubutu prayed for his soul after some Islamic rituals.

The late Sherrif, a trumpeter with the Ghana Armed Forces Band stationed at Sunyani in the Bono Region, was attacked and killed on his way home.

In the last three weeks, he has been in Accra for a military course and had been visiting his parents in Ashaiman every Friday.

According to sources, he was returning from his girlfriend’s house in Taifa and heading towards his residence at Zongo-Laka in Ashaiman Saturday dawn when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Though he was carrying a laptop and other electronic gadgets the attackers made away with only his iPhone.

Heavily armed soldiers stormed parts of Ashaiman on Tuesday dawn and brutalized any resident they could set their eyes on. Their invasion of the community was aimed at fishing out killers of their colleague.

Meanwhile, the mother of the late soldier has disputed reports of her son visiting his girlfriend as she insists he was not dating.

In an interview with Angel FM, Madam Afia Kyerea explained that her late son fell sick last Wednesday and had sought permission from his superiors to come home to treat himself.

So she was expecting him to arrive home last Saturday but earlier that morning, one of Sherif’s friends had earlier come to their house to inquire about his friend.

She tried reaching him on phone but all the attempts were unsuccessful which made her very worried.

