The husband of the woman murdered last week at a guest house in Somanya in the Eastern Region has been arrested.

According to a report sighted by GHPage.com on Starr News, the suspect Prosper Negble was identified by management of the guest house when the police invited the deceased family to the police station to assist with the investigation.

One guest house worker(name withheld) identified him as as the one who checked into the room with the now-deceased wife,Believe Sakitey.

The Akosombo Divisional Crime Officer Superintendent Mrs Sapati and Somanya Crime officer Miss Sylvia Esinam Aforkpa as well as the lead investigator of the case Sergeant Richard Eduah on Saturday, April 10, 2021, as part of the broad investigation into the murder case, invited family members to the station.

The husband of the deceased came with the family to the Somanya District Police Headquarters to assist Police in getting relevant information that could lead to the arrest of the suspect.

Upon arrival at the station,a cleaner on duty at the time at Gameli Guest House (name withheld) identified the husband of the deceased as the man who came in with her to lodge in the room of the guest house.

She said, the suspect sent her three times to buy him things from a shop which made him observed and took notice of his identity.

Other workers at the guest house identified the husband when questioned by the police.

According to the Police, the suspect has been interrogated, cautioned and detained to enable police put him before court for remand on Monday.

This follows after the director of the Gameli Guest House in Somanya in the Eastern Region, Teye Annor, 63, on the 6th of April,2021 reported to the police that a murder has been committed at his guest house.

According to Mr Annor, the now identified suspect gave his name as Charles Tetteh to the receptionist when he checked into the Guesthouse with the victim and were expected to check out the following day at 12:00 pm.

On Monday, which was the following day however, the receptionist didn’t hear from any of them.

They barged into the room only to see the deceased lying in a pool of blood on the bed but the man had managed to sneak out after the crime.

After the police investigators were called to the crime scene, they found in the handbag of the deceased an identity card bearing the name Believe Sakitey.

A knife that was stained with blood and wrapped in black polythene kept under the mattress was also retrieved by the police investigators at the crime scene.

