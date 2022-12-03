type here...
Sonnie Badu goes hard on Baba Rahman

By Armani Brooklyn
Sonnie Badu goes hard on Baba Rahman
Early in the tournament, Ghanaians complained about Baba Rahman’s inclusion in the national team even before our first match as if they knew what the future holds.

Baba Rahman, just like Jordan and Dede Ayew has been pinned as our setback in the senior national team.

Because come to think of it, how can a player like Gideon Mensah be benched for Baba Rahman to play if not for favouritism and corruption?

READ ALSO: Stay in Qatar – Serwaa Amihere tells Dede Ayew

Apparently, Baba Rahman gets enough playing time regardless of his abysmal performance because the GFA president Kurt Okraku is his agent – This is the corruption that has plagued Ghanaian football for years.

Reacting to yesterday’s terrible loss against Uruguay, Sonnie Badu has painfully and bitterly asked why Baba Rahman is allowed to play the full 90 minutes while there are better players on the bench.

Adding his voice to the criticisms, the Ghanaian Gospel minister said “if this guy can still play full 100 mins then I can play for GHANA… Look at the balls he could not even connect?“.

In a follow-up post, he called for the Black Stars team to be dissolved.The truth of the matter is this; the senior national team will have to be scrapped. I don’t think these boys will come to Africa to play Afcon qualifiers“.

READ ALSO: Dede Ayew speaks for the first time after penalty miss against Uruguay

    Source:Ghpage

