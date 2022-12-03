type here...
Stay in Qatar – Serwaa Amihere tells Dede Ayew

By Armani Brooklyn
Serwaa Amihere has joined the many Ghanaians in the country and diaspora to issue a stern warning to Dede Ayew following his glorious penalty miss.

Gh One TV presenter, Serwaa Amihere, sharing her disappointment has asked the Ghanaian player to stay in Qatar. “Dede Ayew should stay in Qatar,” she tweeted.

In another tweet, she added that “Are you kidding me? He looked too relaxed for that penalty“.

The whole nation was rallying behind the Blackstars to beat Uruguay if not for anything – For Luis Suarez’s infamous handball which prevent Ghana from becoming the first African court to qualify for the round quarter-finals of the world cup since its inception.

Dede Ayew speaks for the first time after penalty miss against Uruguay

Dede Ayew has been under severe criticism after his glorious penalty miss against Uruguay.

The Blackstars captain had the golden opportunity to send Ghana to the round of 16 but quahsed the hopes of Ghanaians after playing the ball into the hands of Martin Silva.

Speaking with the media after the match, Dede accepted blame but insisted that the penalty he missed was difficult to take. READ MORE HERE

    Source:Ghpage

