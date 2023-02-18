Tall List of Christian Atsu’s honorary awards until his demise

- Advertisement -

Christian Atsu is still trending on major social media channels and is even the topic of discussion on some major media outlets around the world.

The late footballer prior to his unfortunate death was playing professional football in Turkey for one of the big clubs in the country Hatayspor.

The former midfielder for the Ghana Black stars played for some big clubs in the world including Porto where he began his professional career and his short stint with Chelsea and Everton, as well as Newcastle before moving to the Saudi League.

In the Saudi league, he managed to play only 8 games as he was out most of the season due to injury.

Fast forward in moved to Turkey in September 2022 after managing to secure a one-year contract with Hatayspor with the option to extend his contract.

But less than 6 months into his contract, the world is hit by news of his death following an earthquake in the country on February 6, 2023, which collapsed his apartment.

Atsu has paid his dues in the football world and managed to attain some honours for himself and his team.

Below is the list of honours he earned in his football career.

Christian Atsu honours

We are informed by his team that his mortal remain is currently en route to Ghana for his burial.

Atsu paid his dues for Ghana but all we can say is for him to have perfect rest in the bosom of the maker.

