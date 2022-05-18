type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsTaxi driver Kwesi Ackon seen spending lavishly at plush East Legon hotel
News

Taxi driver Kwesi Ackon seen spending lavishly at plush East Legon hotel

By Albert
Taxi driver Kwesi Ackon seen spending lavishly at plush East Legon hotel
- Advertisement -

Taxi driver Kwesi Ackon has started spending parts of his good fortune at the plush Villandro Residence (hotel) at East Legon in Accra.

The kind taxi driver was in the news in recent days for his act of benevolence by returning the money he had found in his car.

Through his kindness, he received national plaudits from all Ghanaians who praised him for deciding to return the GH$8,000, money he could have taken away.

It did not end there, many celebrities, politicians and public figures were moved by Kwesi Ackoon’s big heart and entered tokens of appreciation to him.

Taxi driver Kwesi Ackon

Vice President Bawumia, footballer Asamoah Gyan, and singer KiDi were amongst many Ghanaians who appreciated his kindness in cash.

Kwesi Ackon’s fortunes have changed positively in days. From a taxi driver on the streets of Accra, he has now moved to the next level of his life. A testament to that was when he was seen at the plush Villandro Residence (hotel) at East Legon.

Kwesi Ackon’s change in fortunes has reflected in the bowl of food he had ordered, the attire he wore and even his overall physical look.

Read more on Kwesi Ackon HERE…

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, May 18, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    85.7 ° F
    85.7 °
    85.7 °
    69 %
    3.4mph
    68 %
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    84 °
    Sun
    84 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News