According to the Founder and General Overseer of Life Assembly Worship Centre, Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews, popularly known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom, the Bible is just an ordinary book that wields no power.

Speaking on Delay Show this weekend, the cleric said the Bible is a mere history book written for reference’s sake.

Osofo Kyiri Abosom also refused to accept all the teachings of the Holy Book hook, line, and sinker.

As opined by him some segments of the Bible are not unauthentic as believed.

“The Bible is there for comparison and reference, and there’s no power in it. I evangelise with the power in me and not from the Bible.



“Even though I subscribe to some of the teachings of the Bible, to me some of the teachings in the Bible are fake. This means the Book is not authentic. There is no spirit in it, somebody wrote it and when the person was writing it I wasn’t there,” he said.

During the conversation, Osofo Kyiri Abosom noted that although he was raised with the Bible, an awakening by the Holy Spirit has helped him not to believe the falsehoods the book conveys.

He added that he would rather listen to Becca’s ‘You lied to Me’ than read Matthew Chapter 5.

