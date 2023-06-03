Thief mysteriously falls asleep in the church after stealing a set of phones

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning. SUBSCRIBE

Police officers in Osun state (Nigeria) have apprehended a reputed serial phone thief named Saheed Abioye alias Anini.

The suspect, who was apprehended by members of the Osun State Police Command’s Anti-Cultism Squad, claimed that he had gone to an Osun state church in the Alekuwudo neighbourhood on the day of his arrest with the intention of robbing the worshipers’ phones during their vigil service but had instead fallen asleep.

He said;

I got to the church around 10.45 pm and sat at the back, waiting for the opportunity to steal mobile phones of people who might want to charge at the back of the church.

Unfortunately, I fell asleep stealing about 10 phones and I did not wake up until around 3am.

By the time I woke up, the vigil had ended and people were already going home, so I get caught after I tried leave.

He also admitted to the police that he had taken and sold more than 18 phones from various locations across the state.

According to the police command, he will be presented in court as soon as possible.

