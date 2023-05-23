type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsTrending video of viral TikTok couple performing incantations on their son's dead...
News

Trending video of viral TikTok couple performing incantations on their son’s dead body causes stir

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
A new video of the viral mad TikTok couple who have fast become celebrities has caused a massive stir online.
- Advertisement -

A new video of the viral mad TikTok couple who have fast become celebrities has caused a massive stir online.

As seen in the sad-trending video, the body of the dead boy was kept inside a piece of black polythene bag inside a room where they allegedly perform their rituals.

READ ALSO: My mother uses ‘poopoo’ to prepare soup for us – Son of viral GH ‘mentally challenged’ couple speaks

My parents tried to starve me to death after burying my elder brother alive

Empress Lupita who claims her son was killed by her enemies was filmed raining heavy curses on the persons he strongly believes caused the death of his beloved son.

According to her, she strongly believes that some evil people are behind her son’s mysterious death hence the God of Death shouldn’t forgive them.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: We killed our children to save Ghana – Empress Lupita

Subscribe to watch new videos

My parents poisoned and buried my elder brother alive – Son of GH viral ‘mentally challenged’ couple ‘reveals’

Following the revelation that Empress Lupita and Godpapa The Greatest lost touch with reality and sanity after losing two of their kids.

Their second child named El Saa has revealed in a very emotional interview ith KOFI TV that his parents purposely killed his elder brother.

According to the 8-year-old boy, his parents poisoned gari soakings for his late elder brother named El Waa to eat and later buried him alive because he was refusing to die.

READ ALSO: My parents tried to starve me to death after burying my elder brother alive

In the course of the interview, he explained that while his elder brother was been dragged to the pitiful pit dug by his own father in their backyard to be buried, he was crying and begging for mercy but Empress Lupita and Godpapa The Greatest refused to listen to any of his pleas. READ MORE HERE

    Source:GHpage

    TODAY

    Tuesday, May 23, 2023
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    86.4 ° F
    86.4 °
    86.4 °
    74 %
    0.6mph
    40 %
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    86 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News