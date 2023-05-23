Trending video of viral TikTok couple performing incantations on their son’s dead body causes stir

- Advertisement -

A new video of the viral mad TikTok couple who have fast become celebrities has caused a massive stir online.

As seen in the sad-trending video, the body of the dead boy was kept inside a piece of black polythene bag inside a room where they allegedly perform their rituals.

Empress Lupita who claims her son was killed by her enemies was filmed raining heavy curses on the persons he strongly believes caused the death of his beloved son.

According to her, she strongly believes that some evil people are behind her son’s mysterious death hence the God of Death shouldn’t forgive them.

Following the revelation that Empress Lupita and Godpapa The Greatest lost touch with reality and sanity after losing two of their kids.

Their second child named El Saa has revealed in a very emotional interview ith KOFI TV that his parents purposely killed his elder brother.

According to the 8-year-old boy, his parents poisoned gari soakings for his late elder brother named El Waa to eat and later buried him alive because he was refusing to die.

In the course of the interview, he explained that while his elder brother was been dragged to the pitiful pit dug by his own father in their backyard to be buried, he was crying and begging for mercy but Empress Lupita and Godpapa The Greatest refused to listen to any of his pleas. READ MORE HERE