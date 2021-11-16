Twene Jonas brutally insults Nana Aba and Serwaa Amihere – Video

- Advertisement -

Pepper mouth Twene Jonas has finally reacted to Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere, and Bridget Otoo‘s infamous encounter with talented blogger Bongo Ideas.

The Facebook live King who has been a thorn in the flesh for our leaders since last year has described Nana Aba Anamoah and Serwaa Amihere as slay queen journalists.

Whiles reacting to how the aforementioned trio humiliated Bongo Ideas on live TV, Twene Jonas asserted that they depend on married men for survival.

The daredevil social media commentator and political critic who is yet to meet his meter also fumed that Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere, and Bridget Otoo would have been fired if they were to be living in a civilized country.

Controversial Twene Jonas additionally threatened to drop more dirty secrets about the trio if they don’t stop misbehaving on the internet.

Check out the video below to know more…

