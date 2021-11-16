Tweep exposes how Bridget Otoo has been insulting innocent people in their DM’s – Screenshots

type here...
By Armani Brooklyn
Bridget Otoo
Bridget Otoo‘s numerous humiliating and insulting assaults on trolls before blocking them reveals that she’s far than the blogger Bongo Ideas whom she disgraced together with Nana Aba Anamaoh and Serwaa Amihere last Sunday.

Bridget Otoo has been called out by a Twitter user who goes by the handle name @Nunguaeminem for being worse than Bongo Ideas in a thread sighted on his timeline.

According to this tweep, he’s shocked that someone who abuses people on Twitter can act surprised after Bongo Ideas gave her a dose of her own bitter drug.

In the screenshots shared by @Nunguaeminem, Bridget Otoo cyberbullied other tweeps and attacked them with words considerably worse than what Bongo Ideas used on her and his other victims.

Check out the Twitter thread below to know more…

It can be recalled that last Sunday, a video that went rife on the various social media platforms showed how Bridget Otoo, Nana Aba Anamoah, and Serwaa Amihere pounced on Bongo Ideas like a bunch of hungry scavengers.

A shred of pieces of evidence shows that apparently, Bongo Ideas had trolled each of them on Twitter, using extremely harsh and nasty language.

So they also capitalized on GH One TV’s audition for the “NEXT TV STAR” to mortify him as a form of revenge.

Bongo Ideas has consequently lost his job from the unforeseen development which has also raised another topic for discussion on the internet.

Source:GHpage

