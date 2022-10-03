Two Nigerians jailed for 40 years for robbing a MoMo agent at Kasoa

Two Nigerian have been jailed for 40 years by the Kasoa Ofaakor Circuit Court for robbing a mobile money vendor in broad daylight light at Kasoa New Market Junction in the Central Region.

The robbery incident happened on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. The jailed armed robbers are said to have carted away a total of GH¢11,800.

The two robbers, Bright Okwara and Ferdinand Obi committed that crime after the victim had withdrawn the money from a bank at Kasoa.

Detective Sargent Addai Boamah who was handling the case until the court’s final verdict told the Court that these two Nigerian nationals were on motorbikes, monitoring the activities of the victim after he withdrew the money from the bank.

Detective Boamah added that the suspects followed the victim from Kasoa New Market to Market Junction, where they robbed him.

He said though the suspects succeeded in robbing the victim, he chased them with his motorbike and crashed them, leading to their arrest.

They were kept in remand for 5 months before His Lordship Ebenezer Osei sentenced them to 40 years imprisonment just this early morning.

