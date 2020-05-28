type here...
Source:GHPAGE
My son had to die for me to live- Prophet Badu Kobi finally confesses

Owusu Bempah, Daniel Kobi and Prophet Badu Kobi
The founder and leader of Glorious Wave International Church, Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi has finally spoken on why his son suddenly died.

According to Badu Kobi, his son, Daniel Kenneth Kobi died so that he could live on. Meaning the life of his son was exchanged with his so that he could continue living.

Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi
The man of God claims that there was an evil plot to kill him by some evil people in this Ghana and God needed to intervene.

God needed to save his life and to do that, he replaced his son’s life with his. So Daniel died to save his father.

Badu Kobi claims he begged and pleaded with God to do something about it but he was told his mission on earth has not been accomplished yet.

Daniel Kenneth Kobi, the late son of Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi
God further explained to him the only option is for him (Badu Kobi) to die instead but that will be a big blow to millions of people in the world.

Badu Kobi was addressing the many accusations from some men of God that he deliberately sacrificed to occultism for powers and wealth.

Watch the video below

One person who has consistently accused Badu Kobi of sacrificing his child is Rev. Owusu Bempah.

Owusu Bempah is the founder and leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International and a close ally of the ruling NPP government.

He insists Badu Kobi is an occultist and he even advised him against killing his son for powers.

