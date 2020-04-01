Update: Bawumia donates 500 Cedis each to the ‘Kayayos’ who tried to escape the lockdown

- Advertisement -

Two days ago we published an article that reported that over 30 women noted to be “Kayayos” were apprehended by the Ejisu police command after they tried to sneak through Kumasi to Walewale amid the covid-19 lockdown.

Their attempted mass escape to the Northern Region was seen as a threat to spread the virus in the country, and they were thus stopped from proceeding by security officials.

Well, the vice president and the second gentleman of the land Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in response to this has donated 500 Cedis to each of the stranded Kayayo who were stopped at Ejisu in the Ashanti Region on their way to the Northern Region.

The donation was made on behalf of the Vice President by the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama.

She was accompanied by Dr. Sagare Bambangi, MP for Walewale and Mustafa Ussif, CEO of the National Service Secretariat.

Hon. Hajia Alima Mahama also revealed that President Akufo-Addo has directed that government assist all Kayayo by giving each of them GH 10 cedis per day to buy food throughout the lockdown period.

The Veep also in this regard urged all Ghanaians to continue to observe the preventive measures of regular washing of hands with soap under running water, while they observe the partial lockdown at their respective homes.

The Veep needs to be commended for this donation.