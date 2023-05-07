UTV ‘exposed’ for buying ‘fake views’ just to compete with Mcbrown at ONUA TV

Last week, Nana Ama Mcbrown’s first show apparently, the maiden edition of the lifestyle and entertainment program garnered tens of thousands of live streams across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

In one of the screenshots that took over social media trends, the show had garnered over 10K views – Cementing Nana Ama’s status as the queen of late-night entertainment shows in Ghana as argued by some people.

he numbers showed that many Ghanaians, both at home and abroad, tuned into the show online to watch the premiere of Onua Showtime with McBrown.

Within minutes of the show streaming live on the official Facebook page of Onua TV on the night of April 30, 2023, over 10,000 people had already tuned in.

This caused a buzz on social media as some media gurus and experts shared their two cents on the view margin that Mcbrown garnered on her first day at work on Onua TV.

It was established that Mcbrown has collapsed the UTV show and thus Mzgee is rendered useless as she has no strong media following that could get her the numbers as that of Empress Mcbrown.

But in a twist of events, MzGee has proved her strength in the media space UTV’s United Showbiz program clocked an unimaginable 26K streaming views on Facebook alone yesterday – Which many netizens doubt its genuineness.

According to a host of social media users, the 26k live Facebook views were fake because within seconds it shrank to 14k and later 3k which shouldn’t have been the case if real humans were actually watching the show.

