- Advertisement -

Budding Ghanaian artiste, Yaw Tog’s acceptance speech at the VGMA 2021 last night was dotted with subtle shades to some person he described as his ‘haters’.

The High School rapper mounted the stage after his ‘Sore’ was adjudged as the Best Hip-Hop Song of the Year at the 22nd edition of the VGMA’s.

SEE ALSO: See the full list of winners at 2021 VGMAs

While speaking, Yaw Tog, who first tasted fame through the Kumerican movement, threw shade at his detractors as he thanked Ghana for the love and support.

He said, “Good evening, everyone. CharterHouse, I really appreciate the award. Shout to you guys supporting the movement, Kumerica. Shout to my haters. Shouts to everybody, Charley.“

Many have suggested that Yaw Tog’s statement is a thinly-veiled reference to the Asakaa Boys, the group with whose help he shot to the limelight but subsequently fell out with.

READ MORE: VGMA22: Diana Hamilton beats Sarkodie, KiDi, others to win Artiste of the Year

Watch the video of his acceptance speech below.

Meanwhile, KiDi is angry for not being adjudged the award for Artiste of the Year at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

VGMA22: Kidi reacts after losing ‘Artiste of the Year’ award to Diana Hamilton

He lost the most coveted prize on the night to Gospel Artiste Diana Hamilton who beat off tight competition from KiDi, Adina, Kuami Eugene, Medikal, Sarkodie to win the topmost prize at the ceremony held at the Fantasy Dome.

KiDi, who couldn’t handle the shock, stormed out of the auditorium in disappointment as it became clear that his dreams had been dashed.

Watch the video below.