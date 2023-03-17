Footage of the grave where the remains of the late Christian Atsu Twasam will be buried has surfaced online by kind courtesy of TV3.

The final funeral right of the ex-Black Stars winger who died aged 31 in a quake in Turkey happened Friday, March 17, 2023, at the forecourt of State House in Accra.

Family, friends, footballers and top personalities including President Akufo-Addo were present to pay their last respect to the late Hatayspor player.

The body of Atsu was then conveyed in a hearse bearing his name to his hometown, Dogobome in the Greater Accra Region where he will be interred.

Marie-Claire Rupio Twasam, the wife of Christian Atsu, flew to Ghana to attend his burial and paid tribute to her late husband Friday.

The tribute was read by the late footballer’s sister, Christiana Atsupie Twasam as Mrs. Atsu could not control her tears when she took to the podium.

Chrisitan Atsu is survived by his wife and three children – two boys and a girl.