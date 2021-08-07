Video: Nana Ama Mcbrown goes for another surgery, explains her absence on United Showbiz

- Advertisement -

Actress Nana Ama McBrown has finally put to bed widespread rumours that have greeted her absence from the public in the last few days, notably at her husband’s recent birthday bash and consequently on UTV’s United Showbiz this weekend.

Some days ago, rumours were rife that she was going through some maltreatment in her marriage at the hands of her husband, Maxwell Mensah – a situation that may have forced her to take a break from all public events to heal.

Nana Ama McBrown, 43, shut down the speculations in a video sighted by GHPage.com on the Instagram page of UTV in the late hours of Saturday, August 7.

The award-winning actress cum TV Presenter told her fans she’s currently in Germany for surgery which was immediately required after she slipped and fell and fractured her right arm again – the same one that got broken 8 years ago in a car crash that nearly maimed her for life.

According to Nana Ama, although she has been attended to by Ghanaian doctors and a team of surgeons, her recuperation is not like before hence, had to travel overseas for advanced medical care.

BACKGROUND

Nana Ama together with her husband (then boyfriend) who was driving a Range Rover was involved in a ghastly accident way back in 2013 on the N1 Highway in Accra. She survived the accident but sustained severe injuries.

Maxwell who did not sustain any serious injuries was treated and discharged on the same day, but McBrown who fractured her right arm stayed in hospital for more than two weeks.

The bone had to be replaced with metal fittings. And after losing its natural capabilities, her arm is no longer strong like before and with the slightest recklessly she has to run back to the doctor.

In an interview with GhanaWeb in March, she opened up on the accident and the scar it left her with.

