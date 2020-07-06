type here...
GhPage Lifestyle Video: Oseikrom Sikani reveals how he made millions
Source:GHPAGE
Lifestyle

Video: Oseikrom Sikani reveals how he made millions

By Mr. Tabernacle
Oseiktom-Sikani.
Many people in the World are of the view that one doesn’t need to go to school to be able to become successful in life. True or False? Answer at your end.

There have been so many examples of people who have never been to school or have acquired a certificate from a higher institution yet still they are successful and have even employed the services of people with the degrees and diploma’s to be working for them.

One person who has disputed the practicability of formal education in today’s Ghanaian society describing it as a scam is Kumasi based rapper and young millionaire OSeikrom Sikani.

The new social media sensation Oseikrom Sikani born Hansford Brefo is making fast waves on the internet with his songs and hilarious videos on formal education and why is a scam.

The Kumasi based rapper in a special interview session on Ghpage TV with host Rashad Kojo Emmanuel, a seasoned journalist has shared his story on how he made million without any higher education certificate.

Hansford Brefo seated comfortably in his very expensive 12 bedroom house revealed that his source of wealth comes from the many businesses he owns and attends to on a daily base.

Thus he made his millions as a result of venturing into many lucrative businesses after he came to the realization that most of the ‘so called graduates’ suffer to survive

The 25-year-old rapper said he owns lots of properties that he can lionize of but failed to disclose during the interview because he just wants to keep that as a secret because it could be dangerous if he names all.

Oseikrom Sikani looking at how rich he is at that younger age has been tagged as a big-time scammer by some jealous individuals who can’t make ends meet in a just a day.

Reacting to the rumours, he said he works hard for everything we see on him today and that he’s not a scammer as people may see him because of the lavish lifestyle he lives on and off social media.

Closing in during the interview, he advised the youth to venture into business and work for themselves rather than wait on employment that will never come. Hustle hard.

Oseikrom Sikani born Hansford Brefo can boast of luxurious vehicles including a Range Rover, a Benz, and a fancy bike and a 1 bedroom house.

