Fella Makafui is seriously crying in her marriage citing the fast trending rumours on the internet which suggest that her hubby has found love in a new woman.

Recall that about two weeks ago the two social media freaks again pulled a stunt on Ghanaians after Fella Makafui noted she was about to make the most difficult decision of her life and Medikal fueled with a post suggesting Fella doesn’t respect and stressed him.

Well, they are now back but it seems Fella was somehow forced by a third party to make peace with Medikal.

In a new post that clearly suggests her hubby has been steadily cheating on her, Fella Makafui quizzed her followers on Twitter about how to tame a man.

Fella Makafui’s question is however met with mixed reactions as some Twitter users believe the actress is experiencing hardships in her matrimonial home amidst divorce rumours.

Many attributed her matrimonial problems to the destruction of Medikal’s relationship with Sister Derby.

What do Men really want ? — Fella Makafui Precious (@fellamakafui_) November 23, 2022

Some of her followers have advised her to keep quiet and suffer because she did the same thing to Sister Derby in order to have the raper for herself alone hence if the table has turned, she should just shush and deal with things herself rather than disturb public peace with her personal kinds of stuff.

Below are some of the popular comments gathered under the tweet;

@Oozyswonzy – Loool… Fela ask sensible questions. You took your man from another woman so I thought you knew what we want.

@Kinggeroge 93 – You took a man from a lady’s bed and you expect him to be loyal to you?

@Mr Adjin – Respect, let him be the head, let him have the Final say, if he says sit at home please do.

