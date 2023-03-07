A lovely inter-racial union has warmed the hearts of social media users as an attractive Ghanaian man from Dagomba in the Northern Region and his American sweetheart tied the knot in a typical African setting.



A short video from the ceremony which is currently trending shows how the pair performed their marriage rituals while holding hands and displaying their devotion to each other.

In a snippet of the wedding video that was shared on TikTok by the user Prince Hamdani, the newly-wedded lady spoke with great excitement at how the event unfolded.

Although, the lady’s family were not present to witness the ceremony but she revealed they were in full support of her marriage to the Ghanaian man and couldn’t wait for both of them to return to the States to tell how everything went down.

In the video, the joyful newlywed lady said;

“I’m so excited. It’s such a beautiful day, and a lot of new things happened. I take a lot of experience to my home, and I have to tell my parents. They are very curious. But it was very nice,”

At the time of this publication, the video had already gathered close to 30,000 likes on TikTok, with many expressing their thoughts about the biracial wedding in their comment section.

Watch the video below to know more…

