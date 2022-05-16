- Advertisement -

Recall that Ghanaian actress and singer, Yaa Jackson, was all over the news about two weeks ago after it came to light that her handsome boyfriend has finally walked away from their romantic affair.

As we all know, the singer normally shared her love-dovey moments with her ex-boyfriend on the internet until things went south.

The cause of the breakup has been linked to one of Yaa Jackson’s friends who was supposedly sleeping with the actress’ boyfriend.

The accused lady has vehemently denied ever sleeping with Yaa Jackson’s boyfriend but it seems there’s more to the whole saga than we all know.

According to the lady during an interview with Kwaku Manu, Yaa Jackson has taken in parazone on three different occasions and this happens anytime Manuel threatens to leave the relationship

In the midst of the fuss, Yaa Jackson’s ex-boyfriend named Manuel has granted an exclusive interview with Ghpage’s Rashad to vindicate himself over the terrible accusations.

Manuel refuted all the cheating claims and also rubbished the comments that Yaa Jackson drank parazone during the first three periods he called for a quit.

Yaa Jackosn herself also negated the rumours that she has drunk parazone on three different occasions while speaking in a phone-in interview with Ghpage Rashad.

Critics have finally had the opportunity to jubilate over the collapse of Yaa Jackson’s relationship with Manuel because many of them have long awaited for such a moment to happen.