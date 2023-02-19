A mentally challenged Ghanaian woman has incurred the wrath of Ghanaians with her silly comments about Christian Atsu’s death.

According to the lady who has fast become the No.1 enemy of most Ghanainas with her Buffon talks – Christian Atsu caused his own death by abandoning the Ewe gods to serve and worship the Christian God.

Speaking in a viral Tiktok video which has received massive angry reactions from Ghanaians – The lady accused late Atsu of deserting the Ewe Gods who made him successful to become a Christian.

She said the goal Christian Atsu scored on the Sunday before the earthquake in a match between Hatayspor and Kasimpasa was a trick to get him to meet his death.

According to the woman, Atsu has been disgraced after abandoning his hometown gods to follow the God of Abraham.

Watch the video below to know more…

Meanwhile, a statement put out by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration on Sunday morning said the government was making arrangements to receive the mortal remains of the late Christian Atsu, a former Black Stars player.

“The remains will be accompanied by his family and Ghana’s Ambassador to Türkiye on a Turkish airlines flight and will arrive in Accra at 7:40 p.m. today Sunday, 19 February, 2023,” it said.

“The remains will be received at the Kotoka International Airport by the family, the Ghana Football Association (GFA), and the Government upon its arrival from Istanbul, Türkiye,” it added.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family, and we pray for the eternal repose of the soul of Christian Atsu.”

