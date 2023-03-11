- Advertisement -

A young lady has gone online to enumerate the criteria by which she’d be selecting her next boyfriend.



The lady took to her social media to reveal that her next boyfriend needs to possess certain items before she can consider dating him.

She said that her next man must own two smart devices – an iPhone 14 and 11; he just as well own two Lexus rides before she considers his relationship request.



Sharing a video of herself vibing to a song, she captioned:

“Before you can be my boyfriend you must be using two phones that is iPhone 14 and iPhone 11 cuz I don’t like pro max. And you must have two cars (Lexus). If you have that I can date you.”

Below are some of the popular comments gathered under the video;

zaddy_chozen – And if you check it properly now, she doesn’t have bed or mattress in her room oo! Na wa

obiohachidinma – Also, you must also have a wealthy father that will buy all these for your boyfriend



hugomani1 – All this ones that dont have home training, if you invite them nah you go still use hand pursue them



mimi_official121 – Nor be your fault na the blogger wey post you I blame ? doh my dear

nafisat_omobolaji – Kindly list what you’re bringing to the table, hope is not what am thinking…?

