A thoughtful and kind Nigerian lady has shown appreciation to her boyfriend by gifting him a brand new 4X4 Lexus car on his birthday.

In a video making rounds online, the pretty lady decided to celebrate her boyfriend in an unusual manner because as we all know, African ladies hardly spend on their partners.



In most relationships, men are known to shower love, expensive gifts and care on their girlfriends and not the opposite.

READ ALSO: Beautiful lady showers massive love on her mentally challenged father on his birthday

However, the young lady decided to give her boyfriend the best birthday present yet by surprising him with a brand-new whip.

In the video, the lady presented a cake and a key to the new car to him. The man could not believe his eyes instantly got emotional because he never expected such a huge surprise from his lover

His reactions have since triggered massive reactions as social media users who are wowed by the lady’s kind gesture have taken to the comment section of the video to shower massive praises on her



Many hailed the young lady for setting a new standard for others.

Watch the video below:

READ ALSO: Tic Tac mounts billboard to celebrate wife’s birthday, fans react

Below are some of the popular comments gathered under the video…

e.h.m.i.e – Before she buy car give am, e mean say he don invest well well… Some guys will be expecting you to do same for them when they’ve not even spent even a thousand naira on your head



icanbsocrazy – Na the ones wey wan kee me with billings i dey meet



big_babygift90 – I no want hear I need my car back if small fights start ??in the name of Jesus una no go fight congratulations to the girl and boy



prosper_light_ – If he no want you no go bring am come here

READ ALSO: Video of the ritual East Legon Executive Fitness Club does for its birthday celebrants