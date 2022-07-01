type here...
Entertainment

Yul Edochie drops new details about viral Tiwa Savage sex tape

By Albert
Yul Edochie drops new details about viral Tiwa Savage sex tape
Nigerian actor Yul Edochie has dropped new details about the viral sex tape of singer Tiwa Savage.

Tiwa Savage was in the news recently after her sex tape got leaked.

The singer later came out to admit to being the one in the viral video.

Revisiting the video and sharing his opinion on Tiwa Savage, Yul Edochie has revealed how he was accosted by a politician for encouraging the “Eminado” hitmaker.

Yul Edochie claims that this buddy of his openly criticised him and Tiwa Savage for supporting her. The man is married, yet he switches from one lady to another on a weekly basis, which is ironic.

This, according to the actor, is the height of hypocrisy.

He wrote:

“I remember during Tiwa’s issue. I posted her pix on my Instagram page & encouraged her to be strong. Ist person to call me was one of my political friends.

He condemned Tiwa & me for standing by her. The same guy is married but changes girlfriends every week. HYPOCRITES EVERYWHERE!”

Surprisingly, the sex tape did not affect the brand image of Tiwa Savage as many had feared.

