Ghanaian Celebrity Blogger Felix Adomako Mensah, known professionally as Zionfelix has once again done the obvious. He has been caught in another entanglement with a lady from the UK.

Zion made headlines weeks ago after he welcomed babies with two of his baby mamas, Erica and Minalyn. The news of Erica’s delivery came as a shocker to those who thought Minalyn was his only girlfriend.

Following this development, people have tagged the blogger as a womanizer who takes no chances when it comes to shooting his shot to get a lady pregnant. It’s gradually becoming a fact.

In the latest information about the popular blogger, one of his numerous girlfriends from the UK identified as Afia Adomah has released their sex audios and some deep erudition about him.

According to the lady who has come on social media to expose Zion, she has been in an affair with Zionfelix for some time now and has been doing silly things with ZionFelix.

According to the chat and her post on social media, Adoma promises to drop video, chat and all other details to back her claims and expose the blogger for the world to know who he truly is.

To start with Adoma has released their sex audio on social media to indicate her readiness to drop all the dirty secrets of the blogger. Below is the audio leaked online together with a long inscription.

