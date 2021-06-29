- Advertisement -

The alleged ex-girlfriend of blogger Zionfelix who is believed to be pregnant for the blogger, Nana Frema has finally spoken on the viral reports and has made shocking revelations on the rumors.

According to Nana Frema, contrary to reports and even claims by Zionfelix himself, she has never dated Zionfelix even though Zion wanted a relationship with her at a point during their friendship that has lasted 10 years.

She claims she has never slept with Zionfelix, not even a one-night stand so it comes as a shock that people are alleging she is pregnant for the blogger.

Nana Frema revealed that it was Minalyn Touch, the known girlfriend of Zionfelix who secretly told bloggers that she was pregnant for Zionfelix out of spite.

The Gospel musician claims Minalyn, her friend, started being cold towards her after Zionfelix told the public she was his ex-girlfriend. But Minalyn knows she has never dated Zion and even knows her own boyfriend.

Nana Frema vowed to expose Minalyn for something unpleasant she has done if she does not cease telling people she (Nana Frema) is pregnant for Zionfelix.

Nana Frema claims she does not feel even the tiniest affection for Zionfelix so they should let her name rest.

Watch the video of Nana Frema explaining her story below

It alls started when a video of Zionfelix who appeared to be engaging another woman in the presence of her family and his family went viral all over social media.

Zionfelix came out to deny all the allegations and stated emphatically that he is not married.

Fast-forward, reports circulating Zionfelix has impregnated Nana Frema. Knowing the friendship between Zion and Frema, it quickly caught on and went viral.