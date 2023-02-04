Ghanaian actress, Benedicta Gafah has reportedly tied the knot with her long-time lover today, 4th February 2023.

Videos from the actress’ traditional wedding ceremony have surfaced online and her fans and loved ones can’t keep calm.

Congratulatory messages have hijacked the comments section of the lovely video which as of the publication of this article, had garnered over 100k views and 1ok comments.

READ ALSO: Benedicta Gafah goes for HIV test after accusations of having the virus

According to the information gathered online, the wedding ceremony was a very private one and strictly by invitation, hence even her colleagues in the movie industry knew nothing about the event.

The videos from Bendicat Gafah’s traditional ceremony were first shared by Ghanaian blogger Dagaati Girl on her IG page.

Dagaati Girl was the first person to break the news about Benedicta Gafah’s marriage because apparently, she was given the invitation to cover the ceremony.

Watch the video below to know more…

At the moment, nothing is known about Benedicta Gafha’s husband including his name and identity but I trust my social media FBIs will drop such information on the internet very soon.

READ ALSO: Benedicta Gafah shows more flesh at dad’s one-week celebration