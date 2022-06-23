Nana Tornado releases secret video of Diamond Appiah telling Afia Schwar she sleeps with a dog

- Advertisement -

Nana Tornado has finally dropped the throwback video of Diamond Appiah dissing Afia Schwar and accusing her of sleeping with a dog.

This succeeds Diamond Appiah’s second attack on him after denying that she’s the one in the viral audio Nana Tornado dropped a few days ago snitching on Afia Schwar.

In this throwback video, Diamond Appiah clearly stated with emphasis that Afia Schwar sleeps with dogs.

Diamond Appiah also bragged that she has a lot of dirty secrets about Afia Schwar in her docket reason the comedienne fears hitting back at her anytime she slanders her.

Per this throwback video, Nana Tornado appears to be vindicated because it can now be established that Diamond Appiah is the lady in the viral audio snitching on Afia Schwar for sleeping with dogs.

Disgraced and shammed Diamond Appiah is yet to react to this throwback video of herself insulting and calling Afia Schwar names.

She stands no chance of winning this battle because she can’t deny not being the lady in this old video that has resurfaced on the internet.

It’s evident Afia Schwar’s friendship with Diamond Appiah will come to an abrupt end because no one keeps an enemy close to him or herself.